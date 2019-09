UFC 242 will be the Russian fighter's return to the octagon after a nine-month suspension for brawling with Conor McGregor and his staff after a match with the Notorious in Las Vegas.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and American Dustin Poirier, also known as "the Diamond", who became the interim lightweight champion in 2019, before the upcoming match, which is set to unify the title.

While Khabib has won all of his 27 matches, with 0 losses or ties, Poirier has won 25 fights and lost 5 times.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!