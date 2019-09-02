Khabib Vows to ‘Write History of Mixed Martial Arts’ in Upcoming Battle With Poirier

The UFC 242 fight between the two lightweight champions will air live next Sunday at 2 pm Eastern Time, the fighter noted in his post.

Current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a five-minute video for his upcoming bout with interim champion Dustin Poirier, scheduled for next Saturday.

“Next Saturday, we will continue to write history of mixed martial arts,” Khabib posted.

A shorter version of the video is uploaded to UFC YouTube channel.

Earlier on Sunday, Luke Rockhold, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, commented on the upcoming battle, predicting that the fight will go the way Khabib wants.

There is no [fighter] in Khabib’s weight category who can stand against him, Rockhold opined in a comment posted on UFC Russia’s Instagram account. According to Rockhold, no lightweight fighter gave him trouble except for Khabib, with whom he gave 100 percent effort while only “toying” with other contestants.