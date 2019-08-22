Register
19:07 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Manchester United's Anthony Martial, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019

    Countdown to Oblivion: English Premier League Billionaires Look on as Historic Club Faces Expulsion

    Dave Thompson
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Traditionally the English football league has always been the top four divisions, composed of 92 teams, with the English Premier League at the summit. One of those 92 teams, Bury FC, is now facing financial oblivion and expulsion.

    Fans of Bury FC are hoping for miracle with just hours to go before an English Football League (EFL) ultimatum on Friday, 23 August.

    The club, nicknamed The Shakers, face being expelled from the league unless their owner, Steve Dale, can assure the EFL he has the money to keep them going.

    Bury is a suburb of Manchester and its ground, Gigg Lane, is only 10 miles from Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium, homes of mega-rich Manchester United and City respectively.

    Joy Hart, whose father Les played for the club and worked there for 44 years, told the Daily Telegraph: “We have given so many great players to bigger clubs over the years, now we face extinction.

    "All I want now is for local teams, including Man City and Manchester United, to help save Bury Football Club in its hour of need. I am appealing to all the north-west clubs. Please help us. Unless someone comes in, we are dead on Friday. Forever.”

    Among the famous players who started their career at Bury are Terry McDermott, who became a star with Liverpool in the 1970s, Neville Southall, who became Everton’s title-winning goalkeeper in the 1980s, and Colin Bell, who played 394 games for Manchester City between 1966 and 1979.

    ​Bury were promoted to League One last season but in July they entered a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) with creditors and over the close season most of their players left as it became clear owner Steve Dale did not have the money to pay their wages or keep the club going.

    The EFL docked them 12 points at the start of the season but Bury have not even been able to fulfil their first six fixtures.

    ​On Monday, 20 August, the EFL issued a statement saying: “The EFL Board continues to be frustrated at the lack of significant progress that has been made by Mr Dale in providing the information required. However, we will continue to work with the current ownership in an attempt to achieve a resolution ahead of the Notice of Withdrawal deadline of Friday 23 August.”

    The EFL added: "It remains in regular communication with Mr Dale but if a solution is not found by the deadline, the Board will authorise the necessary share transfer on behalf of Bury FC which shall be legally binding on all parties and result, regretfully, in the Club no longer being a member of the League.”

    Bury would then be expelled from the league.

    ​Neither Manchester United or City have commented on Bury’s plight and on social media most of the blame is being pointed in the direction of Mr Dale, who bought the club for £1 in December 2018 from Stewart Day, who he blames for spending too much money on wages and putting the club in jeopardy.

    Mr Dale has been accused of being a “liar” by Bury defender Stephen Dawson and former striker Jermaine Beckford and on social media many people have accused of him of being an asset-stripper who does not wish to see the club survive.

    ​Mr Dale has denied the allegations and says he just wants to be compensated for the time he has put into the club.

    He said recently: “I just want someone to acknowledge the eight months heartache and work that has gone into this, I will walk away. I want the club to survive and I think I have done a good job from where we were to now.”

    If Bury drop out of the league they will be the first club to do so since Aldershot in 1992.

    Meanwhile a few miles away Bolton Wanderers - who were in the Premier League as recently as 2012 - are also struggling financially. Their manager, Phil Parkinson, resigned on 22 August, because of the lack of money at the club, who have also been docked points.

    Tags:
    unpaid, money, expulsion, English Premier League, football
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse