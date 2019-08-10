Brazilian Football Star Neymar to Miss Season Opener for PSG as Probe Ends - Reports

UEFA stated on 19 June that Neymar would miss three Champions League matches next season as punishment for offending an official after Paris Saint-Germain's defeat against Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain FC revealed that Neymar will not play for the club in the season opener, saying that the football star may even leave the club after the Brazilian was dropped from the French champions' opening Ligue 1 match against Nimes, according to a source at the club.

"It is important we make a decision swiftly. We are still in talks over moving things forward, to see if he will stay or not", the source told Reuters, adding that it is essential the PSG team "stays focused on the championship".

"Neymar is not in top physical condition", the source said.

Sporting Director of Paris Saint-Germain Leonardo Araújo told reporters that the club has had discussions on the Brazilian player's exit that have been "more advanced than before", but that PSG was "not yet ready to give its approval [to the transfer]".

The report comes after the Sao Paulo attorney general's office reportedly said that police have closed the assault case against Neymar due to a lack of evidence.

In August 2017, PSG set a new world record when it paid 222 million euros (about $263 million) for the transfer of Neymar, formerly a Barcelona player.