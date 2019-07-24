Hungarian Teen Kristof Milak Slays Phelps' 200-Metre Butterfly World Record

The Gwangju 2019 World Aquatics Championships taking place in South Korea started on 12 July and will continue until 28 July.

Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak has won the 200-metre butterfly at the 2019 FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju touching in at a time of 1:50.73 ahead of Japan's Daiya Seto (1:53.86) and South African Chad le Clos (1:54.15).

The 19-year-old athlete has surpassed American Michael Phelps' record of 1:51.51 that was set at the world championships in 2009.

Wow. Hungary’s Kristof Milak just took 0.8 seconds off Michael Phelps’ 200m butterfly world record after Chad Le Clos sets cracking pace in the first 100m. And he wins the race by three seconds. That is remarkable. pic.twitter.com/WMa3j1cvav — Adam Mobbs (@AdamMobbs) July 24, 2019

​The Budapest resident set a junior world record in the 100-metre in 2017 when the world championships took place in his hometown.