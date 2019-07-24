Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jump on Chinese Police Officer as Fan Interrupts Juventus Training Session

A Chinese fan interrupted a Juventus training session at the Nanjing Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. The man almost reached the athletes but was stopped by security personnel.
When the police detained the intruder, Cristiano Ronaldo suddenly jumped on top of one of the officers, who seemed a bit confused by the football star's reaction.
Invasione di campo durante l'allenamento della Juventus in Cina 🇨🇳— Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) July 23, 2019
La reazione di Ronaldo è... 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1j0Js4lqw
