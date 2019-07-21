Russian UFC Fighter Knocked Out With 'Flying Knee' Kick in 12 Seconds (Video)

In April, Olyenik suffered a setback in his fight with Alistair Overeem of the Netherlands. The Russian sports star's fight record reads 57 victories, one draw and 13 defeats.

Russian mixed martial artist Alexey Oleynik was swiftly defeated by his American opponent Walt Harris at the UFC tournament in San-Antonio on Saturday.

Just twelve seconds into the fight, Harris managed to knock out the 42-year-old Russian with a flying knee kick followed by a left hook before striking several further blows when Oleynik was on the ground.

Oleynik was caught on video after his defeat being helped out of the arena by tournament officials.

Увы, Алексей Олейник проиграл нокаутом Уолту Харрису за 12 секунд на UFC Сан-Антонио. pic.twitter.com/DdjTvKRqae — Панчер – Бокс, MMA (@sports_boxing) July 21, 2019

​According to ESPN, the Russian fighter was taken to a local hospital. He is feared to have ruptured cruciate ligaments in his knee.