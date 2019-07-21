Manny Pacquiao Defeats Keith Thurman, Becoming WBA Welterweight Champion

Manny Pacquiao defeated American Keith Thurman in the title fight for the world welterweight title according to the World Boxing Association (WBA). The fight took place as part of a professional boxing evening in Las Vegas.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
WBA Champ @keithonetimethurman clapping back at @mannypacquiao in RD7. #PacquiaoThurman #PBConFOXPPV
In his native Philippines, the boxer is considered almost a deity and has long been in power. The fight's 12 rounds revealed: Manny is still extremely good. The 40-year-old champion in eight weight categories held out through one of the toughest battles in his career, but in the end, he still won by a split decision.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Fast hands, fast feet, @MannyPacquiao showing he has it all. #PacquiaoThurman #PBConFOXPPV
This is the 62nd (39 - by KO) victory in the career of 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao, who has also had 7 defeats and 2 draws.
Manny will most likely put away his boxing gloves for good by the end of 2019. Nevertheless, we saw that he is capable of fighting champions from any level: victories against Thurman, Broner and Mattiss confirm this.
All comments
Show new comments (0)