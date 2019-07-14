England Beats New Zealand in 2019 Cricket World Cup Final

The Cricket World Cup final went down to a Super Over after both teams tied on 242, with England scoring 15 from six deliveries, according to the Daily Mirror.

England has defeated New Zealand to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time.

Fans are overwhelmed with emotions and are actively discussing the game on Twitter.

Absolute pure luck for England. They got so lucky with that deflection off Stokes Bat for extra runs. The rules need to change. Horrible way for NZ to lose. — Nyc456 (@Nyc4562) 14 июля 2019 г.

English cricketer Stuart Broad was one of the first to comment on his country's victory.

That’s the best white ball game of all time!

ENGLAND ARE WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆🏆🏆😁😁😁#CWC19Final — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) 14 июля 2019 г.

Bold statement! But wow what a game that was, I now love cricket — Kev Tarpey (@KevTarpey) 14 июля 2019 г.

​But, as is often the case when it comes to sports, not everyone was happy with the result.

Total #cheats . That overthrow boundary and scores being level just shows that they didn't deserve to win it. #Cheaters — Karthik Gurumurthy (@kedikarthick) 14 июля 2019 г.

congrats england my heart is broken as a kiwi but well done — Bryan harrison (@BeyanHarrison) 14 июля 2019 г.

