Female UFC Fighter Aspen Ladd Quivers in Agony During Weigh-In Gone Wrong (Video)

On Saturday, the 24-year-old bantamweight fighter is set to take on former women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie in a five round fight broadcast on ESPN.

US mixed martial artist and UFC competitor Aspen Ladd shocked fans and onlookers as she appeared dazed, confused, trembling and in apparent pain at a weigh-in event in Sacramento on Friday.

Using a hoop to cover herself after stripping bare for the weigh-in, Ladd stepped onto the scale, where she proceeded to shake and clinch her teeth in pain. After stepping off the scale and putting her clothes on, the fighter, who weighed in at 135 pounds, could be seen taking a drink of water, briefly posing for the cameras and walking out of the hall in a stupor.

Several hours later, Ladd, who has a 3-0 undefeated record with the UFC, reappeared at a ceremonial weigh-in alongside contender Germaine de Randamie in better shape, saying she felt "fantastic, now."

"I mean it's always a little bit rough, that was particularly rough but I made it, I'm feeling good, and I'm ready for tomorrow," she said.

Dr. Gary Furness, a California State Athletic Commission physician, called the weigh-in scene just "a little bit of nerves," recalling that a previous fight involving Ladd in October 2018 had been canceled after she weighed in over the fight's weight class.

But even as UFC officials and members of her entourage downplayed concerns about her health, fans debated whether she was fit to fight, and blamed UFC's weight class system for the "dangerous" display.

Ladd's fight with Randamie will take place Saturday night at Sacramento's Golden1 Center.