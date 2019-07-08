Register
15:45 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    United States' Megan Rapinoe, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines

    US Women’s Soccer Team Seen Twerking in Wild Booze-Fuelled Party After World Cup Triumph (Videos)

    © AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
    Sport
    Get short URL
    202

    Along with the general controversy prompted by the US captain’s behaviour during the national anthem played prior to the games, the confident celebrations by Team America couldn’t help ending up in the crosshairs of the unhappy European fans, either.

    Although the US seems to have had quite a tangible reason to celebrate yesterday after the women’s team gritted out a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup, the scale of Sunday’s revelry in Lyon, France, has drawn a great deal of criticism.

     “We're crazy. That’s what makes us special”, team captain Megan Rapinoe said after the US won its second consecutive World Cup title, and fourth overall, with the choice of words fully corresponding to the ecstatic, booze-dominated nature of the celebrations.

    Videos and pictures that kept emerging all through the night, show Team US gleefully marking the historic night right in the locker room, before changing clothes and moving elsewhere to continue. The players were first seen jumping around the stadium premises spraying each other with bottles of champagne, which even prompted some of them to wear ski masks to keep the booze out of their eyes.

    In a set of pictures, Captain Megan Rapinoe can be seen drinking from a champagne bottle poured by someone nearby, while others ecstatically danced around, with medal-wearing Kelley O’Hara jumping up on the table to twerk and revel in the win.

    The party culminated in Rapinoe climbing on top of a table to spray fans and teammates with champagne, as Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris could be heard yelling “You know we came to mother-f***ing party”.

    The team’s confidence was indeed unshaken throughout the match, led by Rapinoe, a long-time vet and the second American woman to win the prestigious Golden Boot award for scoring the most goals (6) in the least amount of time on the field. However, the team’s general assertiveness, proved among other things by a brilliant penalty shot and an accurate free kick, was seen by many across the world as a demonstration of arrogance, with many finding fault with the US’ grand-style partying.

    “Rapinoe ruined it for me with her arrogance towards Sari, sorry. Why do Americans always have to go the arrogance route? This is why the world sees you as arrogant - because you are”, one user wrote while another weighed in arguing a little humility “wouldn’t hurt”.

    “If it was literally any other country I could accept losing, but I can't stand the thought of those smug arrogant Americans winning”, another unimpressed Dutch fan posted...

    ... prompting some to strike back arguing there is nothing wrong in the Americans’ winning mentality:

     “The American women are brash, confident, some would say 'arrogant' but they have an indomitable winning mentality and jeezo can they back up the banter”, one commented.

    Others posted along the same lines:

    Along with Rapinoe, who drew a great deal of controversy by refusing to sing the national anthem before games after previously kneeling in protest in 2016, US women's team staffers also triggered questions, when they were spotted scoping Team England’s hotel. England-born US coach Jill Ellis insisted it indicated good preparation rather than arrogance, because the Americans were considering using that hotel if they moved on to the final.

    Related:

    Atletico Madrid’s New Star: 19 Year Old Footballer Who's Played 43 Games But is Already Worth  £113m
    Netizens Amused as England Footballer Harry Kane Wishes Good Luck to Indian Skipper Kohli
    Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Interviewed by Police Over 'Football Leaks' Case
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse