Matthijs de Ligt Laughs at Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Bid' to Recruit Him for Juventus

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe during this summer transfer window, but his future is still unclear, with several top European clubs reportedly queuing up to sign him.

Portuguese and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera having a brief exchange with Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt following Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Dutch squad in the UEFA Nations League finals, amid a flurry of speculation that de Ligt is about to switch clubs.

Ronaldo and de Ligt had a brief chat after the final whistle; both were seen laughing and Cristiano tousling the Ajax captain's hair.

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus at the final whistle tonight.



The Ajax defender told NOS, "I was a bit shocked, that's why I laughed. But I didn't say anything." pic.twitter.com/El5tOp9Flb — Enock Kobina Essel (@kobinaessel39) 9 июня 2019 г.

When asked whether Cristiano had told him to join Juventus, de Ligt answered: "That could be true, yes".

"I didn't understand him at first. I was a little shocked, so I laughed. But I didn't say anything," he said on Dutch TV.

"So soon after the game you are not at all concerned with it. You are disappointed that you have lost and that is the only thing you are thinking about".

The 19-year-old centre-back is widely expected to part ways with Ajax after a successful season. Word has it that de Ligt is high on Spanish champions Barcelona's wish list, but has also been linked with a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool or Manchester United.

"I don't mind that. The transfer period starts in a while, so I will first go on a nice vacation and rest. I will let it happen and then I will see," he said.

This season, de Ligt made 55 appearances for Ajax and scored 7 goals across all competitions, helping his side win the national cup and championship, as well as advance to Champions League semi-finals.