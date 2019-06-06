Brazilian President Bolsonaro Defends Football Star Neymar Amid Rape Allegations

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed his support for football star Neymar, who was accused of rape earlier his month.
"Today I'm supposed to be at the game between Brazil and Qatar… I hope to hug Neymar. He is a boy who is in a difficult moment but I believe in him", he said before a friendly match between the two countries ahead of the Copa America championship.
Brazil won the game 2-0; however, the renowned player had to leave in the 17th minute, when he apparently injured his right ankle.
"I only saw him at half time, his ankle was swollen", Brazilian coach Tite commented. "It shouldn't be a very serious injury. I am hoping that he recovers quickly".
Neymar has strongly denied the claims, stating he is innocent.
