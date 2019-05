BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The Russian national ice hockey team won bronze at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, defeating the Finnish team in the third place match on Sunday.

The game in Bratislava ended with the score of 3-2 (1-2, 1-0, 0-0, 0-0 OT, 1-0 shootout).

Canada will face Finland in the final match, which is scheduled to begin at 18.15 GMT.

This comes after the Russian national ice hockey team advanced on 23 May to the semifinals of the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia after defeating the US team in a dramatic quarterfinal encounter on Thursday.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by the Slovak cities of Bratislava and Kosice.