WATCH Russian MMA Fighter Knock Out US Opponent in 10 Sec With FLYING KNEE Kick

Week number two of the Professional Fighters League's (PFL) second season is underway at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Movlid Khaybulaev has knocked out American Damon Jackson with a stunning flying knee hit during a tournament of the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The video appeared on the organisation's Twitter page.

Already at 10 seconds into the fight, Khaybulaev, in a jump, hit his opponent with a knee to the head. Jackson fell to the floor and was unable to stand up on his own. This knockout is considered to be the fastest in the history of the PFL.

​READ MORE: MMA Champ Rory MacDonald Says Lost 'Killer Inside' After God Called Him

Movlid Khaybulaev is an undefeated fighter and has won each of his 14 fights according to MMA rules.