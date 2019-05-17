Osama bin Laden Family Reported to Have Helped Finance Sheffield United

According to the source, the statement was made during a hearing in the High Court of London, where club co-owners Kevin McCabe and Saudi Arabian Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud are fighting for complete control over the club.
It is reported that Gledhill also provided e-mails to former club director Jeremy Tatton, who was aware of receiving the money and threatened to give out information to the press if the information about the loan became public. McCabe denies all charges.
In the 2018/19 season, Sheffield United took second place in the Championship (the second largest division in the national championship) and received, along with the champion of the Norwich league, the right to play the next season in the English Premier League.
