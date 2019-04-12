WATCH French Weightlifter Break Arm While Lifting 107kg [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]

The European Weightlifting Championships, which is taking place in Batumi, Georgia this year, has been marked by a dreadful incident involving one of the female weightlifters, the Cairns Post reported.

Gaelle Nayo Ketchanke, a 31-year-old French athlete, has suffered multiple breaks in her arm and a dislocated elbow in a frightful lift of 107kg in the women's 76kg category.

The video, which was streaming live, showed Ketchanke's elbow crack and bend while the weightlifter was trying to drop the weight safely onto the floor.

The horrific moment has gone viral on social media platforms.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

Impactante lesión de Gaelle Nayo Ketchanke en el campeonato de Europa de halterofilia. Codo izquierdo. #Halterofilia pic.twitter.com/JCAqhtwtUQ — Samuel Hernando (@SamuHernando) 11 апреля 2019 г.

The weightlifter has commented on the matter, posting a photo in Instagram.

"I quit this European Championships not in the best of ways, with an injured elbow after attempting to lift 107 kg after receiving a bronze medal for lifting 103kg. I've received a lot of supportive messages that warm the cockles of my heart and we are waiting for my return to France to do additional medical tests. I want to thank the medical and technical staff of the Federation who responded very quickly and stayed by my side, my coaches and my colleagues from the team of France. Stay tuned", she said.