Professional Motorcyclists Get Two-Year Bans for Mid-Race Fight (VIDEO)

The Latin American branch of the International Motorcycling Federation on Sunday handed two riders each two-year suspensions after the pair engaged in a mid-race brawl during a championship event earlier this year.

The bizarre incident unfolded on the track at Costa Rica's National Motorbike Championship in February 2019, and involved racers Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo, according to the Daily Mail.

Video footage of the encounter shows that the duo began exchanging blows after Calvo briefly collided with Martinez during the first round of the championship race, forcing Martinez to cling for his life to the back of Calvo's motorbike after he loses control of his own. Martinez's bike is seen flying off toward a concrete barrier wall.

​With Martinez's body dangling from the end of his bike, Calvo brings his ride to a stop on the side of the track as other race participants zoom past. Although Calvo was able to safely bring the dangerous incident to a halt, what he wasn't expecting was the knuckle sandwich that came at him just seconds after he turned off his ignition.

Martinez's unwelcome present knocked Calvo — and his bike — to the ground.

But that wasn't going to be the end of it, folks.

Rather than letting the matter go, Calvo went into attack mode, shoving his rival onto the track despite the presence of other racers, who were still participating in the championship event.

The fracas, to no one's surprise, ended with the pair being immediately disqualified from the race. It's unclear what, if any, fines were doled out by the sports federation.