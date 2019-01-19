MMA Fighter With Broken Jaw Tries to Surrender, Gets More Punches (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Madaline Meacham suffered a suspected broken jaw and signalled to the referee that she wanted to surrender, but he seemed to ignore her, inviting opponent Pauline Maciasto continue the match instead. Macias then struck her at least four times while she was vulnerable.
#LFA57 Results: Pauline Macias (@PauliePita06) def Madaline Meacham via TKO (Verbal Submission to Strikes) — R2 @LFAfighting @AXSTVFights #WMMA pic.twitter.com/I4eQr5Ex4o— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) 19 января 2019 г.
The fight was eventually stopped, but only after the damage was done.
Official Result: Pauline Macias def. Madaline Meacham via Verbal Submission at 1:18 into Round 2. #LFA57 @lfafighting pic.twitter.com/Cfs1k89hS1— AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) 19 января 2019 г.
