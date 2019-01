Tennis star Rafael Nadal played a trick on an Italian sports journalist who accidentally dozed off during a press conference.

Nadal noticed that Ubaldo Scanagatta had fallen asleep and nodded at him, drawing everybody's attention to the man.

"It is not interesting today", he said smiling, and the burst of laughter that ensued among the audience woke Scanagatta up.

The journalist apologised, blaming jetlag for the incident.

"I know you closed your eyes to be more focused on what I'm saying", Nadal concluded.