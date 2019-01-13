Pulling His Leg: WATCH Korean MMA Fighter Knock Out Opponent With One Kick

MMA fighter from South Korea Kim Sung-Kwon defeated Brazilian Andre Luis Oliveira during the RFC Way of the Dragon with one precise leg kick, aimed at the knee.
Kim managed to win in the first round by kicking his opponent so hard that Oliveira fell down and had to surrender. The referee announced that the Korean fighter had won via a technical knockout.
LEGKICK KO! Kim Sung-Kwon def. Andre Luis Oliveira via TKO with 1 legkick.#WOTD3 #asianmma #MMA pic.twitter.com/e0VR8lyEst— J. Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) 12 января 2019 г.
