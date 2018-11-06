'Fair F*cks to You Mate': McGregor Disses Mayweather on Instagram

The Irish fighter delivered his scathing comment as Mayweather and Natsukawa prepare for their highly-anticipated MMA duel, which is expected to take place on New Year’s Eve in the capital of Japan.

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor took a verbal jab at his longtime antagonist Floyd Mayweather as the latter prepares for his debut in the world of mixed martial arts in a bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Natsukawa.

"What in the f*ck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you? That’s mad sh*t. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something. Chris Tucker and Jackie f*cking Chan back in this b*tch. F*cking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair f*cks to you mate. No lie. F*ck it," McGregor wrote on his Instagram page, commenting on a photo featuring Mayweather and Natsukawa.

The Irish fighter delivered his comment as Mayweather signed a deal for an MMA fight against Natsukawa, scheduled to be held in Tokyo on December 31.

In Augusts 2017, Mayweather defeated McGregor in a boxing bout via TKO.