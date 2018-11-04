Naked Woman Interrupts Football Match in Netherlands (VIDEO)

A nude woman disrupted the football match between Rijnsburgse Boys and Amsterdamsche on Saturday.
The video shows a fangirl carrying a flag and running across the field near the players, who then had to stop the game. Neither the sportsmen nor the security staff, however, attempted to chase or stop her, so the woman was able to leave the stadium without being escorted.
Video: Gisteren tijdens Rijnsburgse Boys — AFC. 03-11-2018!. #rbbafc #rijnsburgseboys #TweedeDivisie pic.twitter.com/ob2hhGvGHc— Ultrassnl (@ultrassnl) 4 ноября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)