WATCH: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

While Conor McGregor are about to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov during the lightweight championship at UFC 229, the Ultimate Fighting Championship ceremonial weigh-ins between the two fighters take place in Las Vegas.

The highly-anticipated fight will take place tomorrow on October 6, 2018 in Las-Vegas. Conor McGregor returns to the octagon after his defeat to the boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, which took place in the boxing ring with according rules. The highly-anticipated bout will see the Russian champ defending his title.

The conflict between the fighters has been going on for almost a year, mostly on social media with McGregor trying to pick on his opponent in the upcoming fight.

Previously, the Irish fighter assaulted a bus with fighters, including Nurmagomedov. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.