'Through Hell and Back': Anthony Joshua Ready for Tough Fight With Povetkin

Commenting on the upcoming bout, Joshua admitted that Povetkin is one of the best fighters in the world, and that the fear of losing is his constant companion.

Mere hours before his world heavyweight title match with Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium, British boxer Anthony Joshua said that this bout definitely won’t be a cakewalk.

"Povetkin — back at Wembley at the end of his career, same age, wants his hands on the belts so I have got to be prepared to go through hell and back," Joshua said.

The British boxer also admitted that he is "up against one of the best fighters in the world", and that despite his unblemished record, "the fear of losing is always there."

"Sugar Ray Robinson, the best fighter of all time can lose. And Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe. So who am I to go ­undefeated?" he remarked.

Joshua currently boasts a perfect record of 21 victories, 20 of them by knockout, and no defeats.

Povetkin, the Olympic champion of 2004, won 34 fights, 24 of them by knockout, and lost one during his career.