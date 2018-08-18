WATCH Lionel Messi 'Nutmeg' Reporter From Across the Pitch

In a video published by a fan account on Twitter and accompanied by hashtag #HereToCreate, the 31-year-old Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi added a bit of entertainment to his training routine.
He is seen meditatively juggling the ball along the pitch before he suddenly spins it to "nutmeg" a reporter standing on another side of the field, much to the latter's surprise.
Wait for it. 👀#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/nrYUUr6D6M— Team Messi (@TeamMessi) 17 августа 2018 г.
