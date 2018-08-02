WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo Score 'Self-Assisted' Goal at Juventus Training

The 33-year-old Cristiano, who left Real Madrid last month to pursue a €100 million deal with the Italian FC, is expected to make a debut for his new team in less than two weeks.

The official Twitter account of the Italian football club Juventus has posted a video with shooting drills featuring a group of players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal football ace is seen shooting a free kick; after the ball hits the crossbar and bounces off, he nets it with the shoulder. The footage is accompanied by a caption "Cool as you like, @Cristiano."

The 33-year-old can make his first appearance for Juventus in their customary friendly against their youth team, Juventus B, in Villar Perosa on August 12.

Ronaldo's Serie A debut for Juventus is expected to come on August 18, when the reigning Italian champions will begin the season away, playing against Chievo Verona in the opening fixture.

After a nine-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu, the superstar striker left Real Madrid for Serie A on a €100 million deal. He netted a staggering 311 goals in 292 appearances for the Spanish football giant, becoming the club's all-time top goal scorer and picking up the Champions League trophy four times.