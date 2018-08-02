Register
    Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lines up before scoring their third goal from a free kick

    WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo Score 'Self-Assisted' Goal at Juventus Training

    © AP Photo / Francisco Sec
    Sport
    0 20

    The 33-year-old Cristiano, who left Real Madrid last month to pursue a €100 million deal with the Italian FC, is expected to make a debut for his new team in less than two weeks.

    The official Twitter account of the Italian football club Juventus has posted a video with shooting drills featuring a group of players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The Portugal football ace is seen shooting a free kick; after the ball hits the crossbar and bounces off, he nets it with the shoulder. The footage is accompanied by a caption "Cool as you like, @Cristiano."

    The 33-year-old can make his first appearance for Juventus in their customary friendly against their youth team, Juventus B, in Villar Perosa on August 12.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on April 11, 2018 Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / OSCAR DEL POZO
    Portugal Star Ronaldo Holds First Full Training With New Side Juventus (PHOTO)

    Ronaldo's Serie A debut for Juventus is expected to come on August 18, when the reigning Italian champions will begin the season away, playing against Chievo Verona in the opening fixture.

    After a nine-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu, the superstar striker left Real Madrid for Serie A on a €100 million deal. He netted a staggering 311 goals in 292 appearances for the Spanish football giant, becoming the club's all-time top goal scorer and picking up the Champions League trophy four times.

