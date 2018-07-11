Don't Believe the Hype: French Club Trolls Fans With Fake Ronaldo Loan Move

With the internet going into a frenzy after Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, some have been trying to ride the hype train running full steam from Madrid to Torino.

On Tuesday, the Nîmes official Twitter account unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo as a new loan player signing for the next Ligue 1 season.

A graphic with the caption, now deleted, read: "The Nîmes Olympique is proud and pleased to announce the loan for the @Cristiano @juventusfc 2018/2019 season. Welcome Cristiano!"

The tweet from the official Nîmes account, now deleted, announcing Cristiano as a new loan signing for the upcoming season

However, this turned out to be a gag. Spanish football club Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that its legend Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Italian champions Juventus in a $123.24 million deal.

After nine years in Spain, Ronaldo became the club's all-time goal-scorer with 451 goals in 438 appearances. The star striker picked up two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies together with the Spanish giants.