Don't Believe the Hype: French Club Trolls Fans With Fake Ronaldo Loan Move

On Tuesday, the Nîmes official Twitter account unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo as a new loan player signing for the next Ligue 1 season.
A graphic with the caption, now deleted, read: "The Nîmes Olympique is proud and pleased to announce the loan for the @Cristiano @juventusfc 2018/2019 season. Welcome Cristiano!"
However, this turned out to be a gag. Spanish football club Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that its legend Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Italian champions Juventus in a $123.24 million deal.
After nine years in Spain, Ronaldo became the club's all-time goal-scorer with 451 goals in 438 appearances. The star striker picked up two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies together with the Spanish giants.
