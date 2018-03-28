France Footballers Experienced No Racism in Russia - Reports

Earlier, several sources had reported that Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele were abused during the friendly match against the World Cup hosts in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

None of the French national team players mentioned anything about racist chants or anything of the sort, Sport-Express reports, citing the Le Figaro website.

French news agency AFP had earlier reported one its photographers witnessing Dembele being abused while taking two corners, while Pogba was targeted in the 73rd minute.

The contest ended in a 3-1 France victory, with Pogba assisting on the opener and scoring a free kick, while Fyodr Smolov found the net for Russia.