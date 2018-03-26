Zagitova Held Over Two Hours at Doping Control Following WC Performance

The Olympic sensation's day had been already ruined after a disappointing showing in Milan, where she fell three times during her free routine, only managing to garner fifth place.

Alina Zagitova's bid for a sweep of all the major titles in her first senior season was cut short at the World Championships in Milan, but the 15-year-old figure skater still got the special treatment Russian athletes have "enjoyed" over the past few years.

"I stayed there until three in the morning, in the end I just calmed down and sort of made my peace with it," Zagitova said according to FFKKR (Figure Skating Federation of Russia). "In the morning, I woke up, cried some more, and then I realized tears won't help."

She said her failure wasn't caused by nerves: "I've had many experiences where I botched the first jump, and then completed the routine cleanly, I wouldn't say I relaxed or got upset, gave up."

Zagitova shot into the spotlight at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, coming back home with a gold and a silver.