Messi Opens up on Life After Football and Fatherhood

The Argeninian star is still in his prime at 30 years old, but he already contemplates what the "difficult" transition to retirement might bring, sounding uncertain about the future.

With a record five Ballons d'Or and 542 goals for Barcelona under his belt, Lionel Messi has become arguably the greatest player of all time.

But the Argentinian is about to turn 31 in June, and with the twilight of his career slowly approaching, he remains undecided about life after football.

"Everyone says it is very difficult and I have no doubt about that," said Messi on America TV's La Cornisa. "It is very difficult not to have the routine of training, playing. I do not know what I'm going to do, where to live."

The Rosario, Argentina native admitted part of uncertainty stemmed from the social climate at home.

"I suffer and I feel sorry that today Argentina is as it is. The reality of the country, the insecurity."

Messi also opened up about the birth of his third son earlier this month, admitting it has sort of become a routine.

"The last time I cried tears of joy was when my son Mateo was born [2015]," he said. "By the time the third one came, I was already used to it!"