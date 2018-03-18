Register
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on February 17, 2018 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr looks on during the French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg at The Parc des Princes in Paris

    Neymar on His Time With PSG: Five Months Have Felt Like Five Years

    It feels more and more like the break-up between the Brazilian superstar and Paris Saint-Germain is inevitable after recent reports of frustration with Ligue 1 and salary demands.

    UOL Esporte reports that the world's most expensive player is unhappy about a few particular traits in France's top flight, saying the last five months have felt like five years to him.

    The Brazilian complained he's fouled a lot more compared to La Liga, and the numbers back that up: he has been on the receiving end of an average of 5.2 fouls per game in Ligue 1 compared to 3.2 during his four seasons with FC Barcelona.

    Football Star Neymar Slammed Over Bizarre Tribute to Stephen Hawking

    Neymar is also frustrated with the level of officiating, traveling and hotel arrangements, and reportedly demanded an astonishing £1 million per week to remain with the club next season.

    The 26-year-old has already been linked to possible return to Camp Nou as well as a move to Real Madrid. The Brazil striker is currently nursing an foot injury and is in a race against time to represent the country at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

