Pyeongchang Paralympics Could Break Ticket Sales Record Set in 2014 - IPC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The forthcoming 2018 Winter Paralympics could break the ticket sales record set in 2014 at the Paralympic Games in Sochi, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korean Pyeongchang will be held Friday, while the Games will continue until March 18.

"At the rate they are selling, there is a chance we could beat the record of 316,000 we recorded in Sochi," Parsons said as quoted by the insidethegames.biz media portal, which stated that 285,000 tickets had already been sold.

The IPC said in a statement that the 2018 Paralympics would be the biggest one in history as 567 athletes from 48 states and the Neutral Paralympic Athlete delegation would participate in the event.

​According to the IPC, the largest delegations are sent by the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Norway.