Pyeongchang Paralympics Could Break Ticket Sales Record Set in 2014 - IPC

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korean Pyeongchang will be held Friday, while the Games will continue until March 18.
"At the rate they are selling, there is a chance we could beat the record of 316,000 we recorded in Sochi," Parsons said as quoted by the insidethegames.biz media portal, which stated that 285,000 tickets had already been sold.
The IPC said in a statement that the 2018 Paralympics would be the biggest one in history as 567 athletes from 48 states and the Neutral Paralympic Athlete delegation would participate in the event.
'동행'이라는 참 의미를 가진 마음도 드넓은 가수 바다(SES)! 🔥#강릉 패럴림픽 성화봉송 주자로 참여하여 선수들에게 화이팅을 보냈습니다💗 #PyeongChang2018 #Paralympics #2018평창 #평창 #패럴림픽 pic.twitter.com/pyEFWP4xbO— PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) March 8, 2018
According to the IPC, the largest delegations are sent by the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Norway.
All comments
Show new comments (0)