16:17 GMT +301 March 2018
    England head coach Eddie Jones during training

    England Rugby Head Coach Abused on Train After Losing to Scotland

    © REUTERS/ Peter Cziborra
    Sport
    0 02

    The Australian-born chief coach for the English rugby team vowed that he would not take public transport ever again after being assaulted last week.

    According to the Telegraph, Eddie Jones, who leads the English national rugby union team, faced numerous physical and verbal attacks during his journey to London from Edinburgh, where his team had earlier lost 27-13 to their Scottish rivals.

    Jones revealed that after England's Calcutta Cup loss on Saturday, he was "massively surprised" by an "uncomfortable" experience that he had on his train rides first to Manchester and then to London.

    "When I came to England, I knew there were going to be challenges," he said.

    "As an Australian coaching England, there were always going to be challenges and that's just one of them".

    Sources cited by The Telegraph stated that the fans, who "jostled" the English coach, were indeed Scottish.

    "That's the world we live in. It wasn't comfortable. It was a bit of both [physical as well as verbal]. After a loss, no I wouldn't [do it again].It's [all] part of the challenge," Jones added.

    Jones, who travelled to Manchester in order to attend a football game between Manchester United and Chelsea at the invitation of the Old

    Trafford's legendary coach Alex Ferguson, stated that he will abstain from using public transport for his future travels.

    "For me to travel on public transport, I thought was OK. I'm a human being. I don't consider myself any different from anyone else."

    "But I'll make sure I won't in future. It's as simple as that. I can't. Because it was shown on Sunday what happens when I do," he said.

    The British Transport Police are reportedly investigating an incident that occurred on the Manchester-London train that Jones took together with numerous football fans, as the police officers had to intercept the train, following a complaint by one of the passengers.

    Jones affirmed that he would continue to "try and do the right thing by the fans," honoring their requests for selfies and autographs, but added that if such incidents continue to happen "then you've got to have a look at your own safety."

    "I never knock back a request for a selfie unless I'm racing to somewhere. I did a lot [that day]," he concluded.

