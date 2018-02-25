Russia Beats Germany in OT to Claim Olympic Ice Hockey Gold

Minnesota Wild draftee Krill Kaprisov scored the winner 10 minutes into overtime to give Russia a 4-3 win and their first Olympic hockey gold since 1992.

Germany, probably the biggest Cinderella story at these Olympics, upset Canada in the semis, and were clearly riding high off their unlikely success, taking a 3-2 lead in the dying minutes of regulation.

Nikita Gusev knotted the score, netting his second with less than a minute left in the third period, and the final went to a sudden death four-on-four overtime.

READ MORE: Russian Athletes Not to March Under National Flag at Olympic Closing Ceremony

Halfway through the extra-session Germany's Patrick Reimer was busted for high-stoking on Pavel Datsyuk and Kaprizov sealed the deal assisted by Slava Voynov and Gusev.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Russian ice hockey players celebrating their victory in the final match between Russia and Germany in the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics

It's the second gold for Russia in Korea following the triumph of 15-year-old figure slater Alina Zagitova. Meanwhile, Germany, despite the loss has plenty to be pround of: their last and only medal was a bronze in 1976.

OAR Wins Olympic Gold In Men’s Hockey: Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov snipes the Golden Goal for the Olympic Athletes From Russia pic.twitter.com/dmG6Xzw8Kz — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 25, 2018 https://t.co/uuyeyIL5vY — Kukla's Korner (@kuklaskorner) 25 февраля 2018 г.​

Here’s the GWG for Kirill Kaprizov to win gold for the Russians for the first time since 1992 @russiahockey_en #WinterOlympics

pic.twitter.com/7nj6hGtoH9 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) 25 февраля 2018 г.