Hungry for Return? Frustrated Ronaldo Reportedly Keen to Rejoin Manchester

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 after spending six years at Manchester United and winning his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. It seems that his comeback may be now in the pipeline.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly poised and ready to rejoin Manchester United.

According to the Spanish newspaper AS, the 32-year-old told his team-mates that he is angered by Real President Florentino Perez' failure to deliver on his promise to increase Ronaldo's salary.

Perez allegedly pledged to do so following Real's success in the Champions League last season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner told his team-mates that he is displeased with the fact that he was surpassed by Neymar and Lionel Messi in terms of salary and that he wants to rejoin the Manchester United already this summer.

Ronaldo reportedly wants 689,000 dollars-a-week when in Manchester.

In 2009, he left the English football club for a then-world record fee of 110 million dollars, and currently earns about 25 million dollars each season.