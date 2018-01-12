Still in the Game: World's Oldest Footballer Extends Contract for 33rd Season

Kazuyoshi Miura, the legendary 50-year-old Japanese striker, has just prolonged his record-breaking career, hoping to achieve new heights.

Known in Japan as "King Kazu," Japanese football player Kazuyoshi Miura had his contract extended for one more season with his hometown football club Yokohama on Thursday.

"I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow [as a player]," Miura told the Kyodo news agency. The J-League legend wants to retire in 9 years' time, when he turns 60.

💪A month shy of 51 and still signing new contracts!



🇯🇵Kazuyoshi Miura is set to continue his record-breaking career with another season at Yokohama FC!



👑Incredibly, 'King Kazu' was part of the side which won @jfa_samuraiblue's first ever @afcasiancup… back in 1992! pic.twitter.com/osaU0OUSmL — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 11 января 2018 г.

Miura became the world's oldest pro player in 2017, surpassing the previous professional longevity record set by English legend Stanley Matthews.

The forward, who turns 51 next month, kicked off his lengthy career at the age of 15, when he traveled to Brazil to become a professional footballer there. In 1986, Miura received his first professional contract with Santos FC. After playing for several clubs in Brazil, he returned to Japan in the early nineties, where his career peaked.