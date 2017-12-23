Russia to Start Anti-Doping System Payments in Due Time - ROC

"In due time," head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov said answering the corresponding question.
Earlier in December, the IOC Executive Board decided to suspend the Russian National Olympic Committee over what it said was systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system. Among other punishments, the IOC demanded payments for the development of the international anti-doping system. However, a poll conducted on December 22, by widely-known Russian pollster revealed that almost two-thirds (62 percent) of Russians support the decision of the country’s athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter.
READ MORE: Int'l Paralympic Committee Prolongs Suspension of Russia's Membership
All comments
Show new comments (0)