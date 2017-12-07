Register
06:02 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Olympic Park in Pyeongchang

    ‘A Kangaroo Court’: Expert Weighs in on Russia’s Olympics Ban

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    370

    The International Olympic Committee has banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, though ‘clean’ Russian athletes will be able to compete at the games under a neutral flag. Radio Sputnik discussed what’s behind the IOC's decision with Jon Hellevig, a business consultant and economic and political observer from Finland.

    Q: Do you think that Russian athletes will actually agree to participate in the Olympics under a neutral flag?

    The Olympic rings are seen on the facade of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) building in Moscow
    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Putin: Russia's Suspension from Olympics is Politically Motivated
    A: We have now had very much response from social media, media experts and people voicing their opinion, and I think it's pretty uniform that some 90-95 percent of the Russian population is absolutely against that. This part of the Cold War, it's waging the war by so-called "soft power" methods and therefore the Russian leadership has to tackle the situation in line with their long-term, broad strategies. They might not want to go for the full-on boycott, but the situation is now precarious, because the people are so uniformly for a boycott, and the elections are coming up, so this puts the president in a very difficult place.

    Q: Don't you feel sorry for the athletes that are going to be missing out? Because lot of them trained for years and this is perhaps their only Olympics or, you know, the last Olympics in which they could have participated and could have a good chance of winning. Is there any chance there might be a way to appeal the IOC decision?

    A: The IOC has acted in the capacity of a kangaroo court from the very beginning: they fabricated allegations, they fabricated evidence, and they made a totally unjust decision. From a process which is totally unjust you cannot expect an appeal to function.

    Q: Who wins in these kind of situations, who gets the benefits? I can imagine a lot of athletes from other countries, if they get the gold medal, they won't feel like they really got the gold medal, because not all of the contenders were participating. In the case of Russian athletes choosing not to participate under a neutral flag, they will think "was I really the best athlete that year or was there a Russian athlete that was better?"

    A: The whole thing is about intimidating Russia and to turn the Russian population against the president and the elected government, but one observer has very well put it that here is the law of unintended consequences — that is, like, who benefits? Those who initiated this attack on Russia will not win, because Russian people have seen so clearly that the intentions of the Western elite are not well-minded towards Russia, that they want to stop Russia from development as an equal and partner in the world order.

    Q: Do think that there is any visible end to this anti-Russian hysteria, and to what extent do you really link it to the 2018 presidential elections in Russia?

    A: Well, I wouldn't say it's specifically about the elections, it is — in a broader context — against Russia. As to when will this anti-Russian hysteria end, I think "by the time we build new multipolar world order." And this is actually what this is all about: the older US-led world order is approaching its death, it's in its death clutches, and this is the desperate move to pull all the plugs to do all the harm that they can imagine against Russia, because they cannot militarily win Russia, they cannot break Russia's economic backbone. It's just the question of doing the last harassment in the time they have — five or 10 years more.

    Related:

    Russia Banned From 2018 Olympics, Clean Athletes May Compete Under Neutral Flag
    Gerard Depardieu Demands Russia Be Allowed to Compete at 2018 Winter Olympics
    IOC Holds Conference on Russia's Participation in 2018 Olympics (VIDEO)
    'Innocent Russian Athletes Should Not Be Banned' From Olympics - WADA Informant
    Tags:
    reaction, benefit, ban, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Jon Hellevig, South Korea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok