18:30 GMT +313 November 2017
    Russian skating fan holds the country's national flag over the Olympic rings before the start of the men's 10,000-meter speedskating race at Adler Arena Skating Center during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (File)

    World Anti-Doping Agency Considers Banning Russia From Winter Olympics

    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    The German TV channel ARD said that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) hasn't fully complied with the requirements set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which could stand in the way of the nation's participation in the upcoming Games.

    According to information received by the German broadcaster, RUSADA has refuted claims about the alleged existence of a state-controlled doping program in Russia as well as denied access to the Russian athletes' test samples.

    ARD said that WADA was considering the reinstatement of RUSADA's status. The decision will be announced during the upcoming Executive Committee meeting on Thursday in Seoul, the German TV channel said, citing sources.

    Picture of the logo of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)taken on September 20, 2016 at the headquarter of the organisation in Montreal.
    © AFP 2017/ Marc BRAIBANT
    WADA Obtains Key Database With Russian Athletes' Doping Tests for 2012-2015
    If the Executive Committee fails to restore RUSADA's authority in accordance with the WADA's "Code Compliance," the Russian athletes run the risk of missing the next winter games in South Korea, ARD said.

    The German media outlet has emphasized that the eventual decision of the WADA's Executive Committee would likely affect the fate of the Russian national team and its possible complete ban from the 2018 Winter Olympics in the South Korean province of Pyeongchang.

    In November 2015, WADA accused Moscow of multiple violations of the doping code and ultimately suspended RUSADA. The reinstatement of the Russian agency is expected to be discussed at the WADA Executive Committee Meeting in Seoul on November 16.

