Liverpool wasted chances as it dropped Champions League points in a 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday managing to extract only one point from the game.
Liverpool fell behind after Fernando's free-kick from 25 meters for Spartak in the 23rd minute.
However, eight minutes later Liverpool responded with a fine finish by Philippe Coutinho who fired the ball above the Spartak goalkeeper.
Liverpool and Spartak both have two points with draws in their first two Champions League matches and fall behind Group E leaders Sevilla, who went clear at the top after beating Slovenian side Maribor 3-0 in Tuesday's other Group E game.
Russian fans are celebrating the success of the Reds.
Before the game, Spartak Football Academy students gave Liverpool fans commemorative red t-shirts decorated with a timeline of the two clubs' matches as a part of a special welcoming event Gentlefan.
