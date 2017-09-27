Moscow Spartak Fans Jubilant After Draw With Liverpool

Spartak broke the ice with a goal in the 23rd minute of the Group E Championship League fixture with Liverpool, however, the game ended in a one-all draw.

Liverpool wasted chances as it dropped Champions League points in a 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday managing to extract only one point from the game.

Liverpool fell behind after Fernando's free-kick from 25 meters for Spartak in the 23rd minute.

However, eight minutes later Liverpool responded with a fine finish by Philippe Coutinho who fired the ball above the Spartak goalkeeper.

Liverpool and Spartak both have two points with draws in their first two Champions League matches and fall behind Group E leaders Sevilla, who went clear at the top after beating Slovenian side Maribor 3-0 in Tuesday's other Group E game.

Russian fans are celebrating the success of the Reds.

Добыли боевую ничью #спартакливерпуль #спартакмосква #открытиеарена #спартакчемпион #лигачемпионов Публикация от Денис Бурий (@denisburiy) Сен 26 2017 в 1:50 PDT

Спартак — Ливерпуль 1:1 💪 #СпартакЧемпион #Семья_Сахаровых #ЛигаЧемпионов #СпартакЛиверпуль Публикация от Максим (@sakharov_maxim) Сен 26 2017 в 2:38 PDT

Before the game, Spartak Football Academy students gave Liverpool fans commemorative red t-shirts decorated with a timeline of the two clubs' matches as a part of a special welcoming event Gentlefan.

Russian fans handing out 'Gentlefan Russian Warm Welcome' shirts to visiting #LFC fans, with dates of previous meetings #UCL pic.twitter.com/WD18edlqNd — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) September 26, 2017

Spartak's under-17s players handing out commemorative t-shirts to Liverpool fans ahead of kick off as part of the Gentlefan initiative. pic.twitter.com/uxd2PaQ2Gh — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) September 26, 2017

