07:27 GMT +309 September 2017
    2016 Rio Olympics - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016

    IOC to Follow Brazil Bribery Probe Into 2016 Olympic Bidding

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Coombs
    IOC President Thomas Bach announced that the committee will watch closely an inquiry by Brazilian federal police into allegations that bribes were paid to bring 2016 Olympics to Rio.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Olympic Committee will watch closely an inquiry by Brazilian federal police into allegations that bribes were paid to bring 2016 Olympics to Rio, IOC President Thomas Bach said Friday.

    "We have to see. There are no charges yet. There are inquiries and we will follow this very closely," Bach told Brazil’s O Globo newspaper, adding they were "concentrating on the future."

    International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference following an IOC executive meeting in Lausanne on June 3, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    IOC Chief Thomas Bach Calls Barcelona Rampage 'Attack on Olympic Values'
    The house of Brazilian Olympic Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman was searched on Tuesday in connection to the investigation. He is suspected of having helped arrange illegal vote buying.

    Rio de Janeiro became the first South American capital to host Olympic Games after seeing off a challenge from Madrid, Tokyo and Chicago. The next vote on the hosts of 2024 and 2028 Olympics is scheduled for this Wednesday.

    2016 Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Brazil
