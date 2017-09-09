IOC to Follow Brazil Bribery Probe Into 2016 Olympic Bidding

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Olympic Committee will watch closely an inquiry by Brazilian federal police into allegations that bribes were paid to bring 2016 Olympics to Rio, IOC President Thomas Bach said Friday.
"We have to see. There are no charges yet. There are inquiries and we will follow this very closely," Bach told Brazil’s O Globo newspaper, adding they were "concentrating on the future."
Rio de Janeiro became the first South American capital to host Olympic Games after seeing off a challenge from Madrid, Tokyo and Chicago. The next vote on the hosts of 2024 and 2028 Olympics is scheduled for this Wednesday.
