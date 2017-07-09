Register
20:24 GMT +309 July 2017
    Journalists are seen near a logo of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a hotel where the IAAF council holds a meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2016

    IAAF Allows 16 Russians to Compete as Neutral Athletes

    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    Sport
    14601

    The IAAF Doping Review Board agreed the applications of 16 Russian athletes for participation in international competitions under the neutral flag, according to press service.

    A man casts his shadow following a press conference by Sebastian Coe, IAAF's President, as part of the 203nd International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) council meeting in Monaco, March 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard/File Photo
    IAAF Gives Green Light to 3 Russian Athletes to Take Part in 2017 Competitions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) approved applications of 16 Russian athletes for participation in international competitions under the neutral flag, the press service of the organization said on Sunday.

    "The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of 16 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," the statement said.

    Among the approved athletes are Viktor Butenko (discus), Timofey Chalyy (400m hurdles), Danil Danilov (hammer), Alexey Fedorov (triple jump) and other sportsmen taking part in such disciplines as sprints, high jump, race walks, decathlon and shot put.

    Russia's Anna Chicherova, gold winner in high-jump at the World Athletics Championship in Daegu, South Korea, takes part in the competition. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    IAAF Publishes Guidelines for Russian Athletes to Compete as Neutrals
    The IAAF imposed a blanket ban on the Russian athletics team in the run up to the 2016 Rio Olympics when the Russian doping scandal escalated, inflamed by the release of the first part of a report by a WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren, which accused Russia of running a state-wide doping program. Russian sports officials rejected accusations but promised to look further into doping abuse in national sports.

    A total of 25 Russian athletes had been approved earlier for competing under the neutral banner in the international competitions with the latest order being issued for Klavdiia Afanaseva (race walk) on July 3, according to the IAAF.

