IAAF Allows 16 Russians to Compete as Neutral Athletes

"The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of 16 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," the statement said.
Among the approved athletes are Viktor Butenko (discus), Timofey Chalyy (400m hurdles), Danil Danilov (hammer), Alexey Fedorov (triple jump) and other sportsmen taking part in such disciplines as sprints, high jump, race walks, decathlon and shot put.
A total of 25 Russian athletes had been approved earlier for competing under the neutral banner in the international competitions with the latest order being issued for Klavdiia Afanaseva (race walk) on July 3, according to the IAAF.
