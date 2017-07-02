Russian Boxer Povetkin Wins Over Ukrainian Rudenko Contesting Boxing Titles

© Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid Russian Boxer Povetkin Suspended, Fined by World Boxing Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin defeats his Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko in the fight for the WBO International and WBA Inter-Сontinental titles in Moscow.

The fight ended after all the 12 rounds with a unanimous decision of judges for Povetkin's victory scoring 120-109 /120-108.

Povetkin has taken the 32th victory in his career with 23 of them by knockout, and one defeat. Rudenko suffered his third defeat having 31 victories with 19 knockouts.

In March, the World Boxing Council (WBC) fined and suspended 37-old Povetkin from WBC-sanctioned events over positive testing for banned substance. On June 27, WBA and WBO officially exonerated Povetkin and brought him back to the ratings.