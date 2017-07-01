FIFA President Thanks Russia for Successful Confederations Cup Organization

“Wonderful games were played. The attendance of the stadiums was good – almost 38 thousand viewers on average for the games,” he said.
“We heard before the Confederations Cup about the problems that nobody cares about football in Russia. But the games were beautiful and the atmosphere was good too. There were hooligans, no incidents, no racism. Everything went smoothly,” Infantino said.
On June 17, the FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off in Russia and will continue until Sunday. Four Russian cities are hosting the matches: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.
All comments
Show new comments (0)