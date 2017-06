© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Fan ID for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: What It is and How to Get One

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Samoura estimated the number of tickets sold at 480,000 total, 44,000 of which have been bought for the Confederations Cup's opening Russia-New Zealand fixture on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference in St. Petersburg, the venue of the upcoming opening match, Samoura noted that tickets for next Wednesday's Russia-Portugal game have been sold out weeks ago.

The eight-team 2017 Confederations Cup will kick off on June 17 and continue through July 2 in the Russian cities of Kazan, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Moscow.