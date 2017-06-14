Register
15:40 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    2018 FIFA World Cup emblem installed in St Petersburg

    Welcome! Moscow Confirms Foreign Fans to Visit 2018 FIFA World Cup Visa-Free

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia hosts FIFA World Cup 2018 (52)
    0 12951

    Yevgeny Ivanov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Consular Department, confirmed to Sputnik in an interview that foreign football fans possessing tickets to the 2017 Confederations Cup, as well as to the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia will not need visas to attend.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In April, the Russian parliament adopted amendments to the country's legislation, easing the process of football fans to enter Russia from other countries during the Confederations Cup and the FIFA World Cup. On May 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law amending the corresponding legislation.

    "In order to ease entry for foreign football fans to Russian territory during sports events such as the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian legislation has been amended. [Under these amendments] they would need only a passport and a fan ID in print copy. Therefore, foreign football fans would not need to attain visas," Ivanov said.

    2017 Confederations Cup Park opened in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Tournament of Champions: Stan Collymore Looks Ahead to FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia
    The official added that people would be able to obtain fan IDs either via mail or through different football associations and clubs, while citizens of the countries that already have visa-free regimes with Russia could receive the documents on Russian territory.

    The 2017 Confederations Cup will start on Saturday and will continue until July 2. The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Volgograd.

    Topic:
    Russia hosts FIFA World Cup 2018 (52)

    Related:

    Moscow Mayor Vows to Ensure City-Wide Security During 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Moscow Mocks Myths Over 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia, Advises Not to Trust 'Fakes'
    Russia to Ensure High Level of Security at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Russian 2018 FIFA Organizing Committee Meets UK Police to Discuss Security
    Tags:
    visa-free travel, 2017 Confederations Cup, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian Foreign Ministry, Yevgeny Ivanov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok