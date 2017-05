COLOGNE (Sputnik) — The game took place on Sunday in the German city of Cologne. The Swedish team scored 2-1 (0-0, 1-0, 0-1, 0-0, 1-0) as a result of the penalty shots round.

The Canadians lost the title they had won against the Russian team at the 2016 championship. Sweden received the gold medal for the 10th time. Russia won the bronze medal as a result of the game with Finland.