Sweden Advances to Ice Hockey World Championship Final After Win Over Finland

© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Finland to Host 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships - IIHF

COLOGNE (Sputnik) — Sweden defeated Finland on Saturday in a semi-final game at the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in German Cologne with the score 4-1 and advanced to the final of the tournament.

Alexander Edler, John Klingberg, William Nylander and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Sweden in all three periods. Finnish hockey player Joonas Kemppainen scored the goal at the fifth minute of the game.

Earlier in the day, Canada defeated Russia in a semi-final game of the tournament with the score 4-2.

The final game of the championship will take place on Sunday in Cologne at 8:45 p.m. local times (18:45 GMT) between Canada and Sweden. Russia and Finland will play on Sunday in the match for the third place, which will start at 4:15 p.m. local time (14:15 GMT)