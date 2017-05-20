Sweden Advances to Ice Hockey World Championship Final After Win Over Finland

Alexander Edler, John Klingberg, William Nylander and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Sweden in all three periods. Finnish hockey player Joonas Kemppainen scored the goal at the fifth minute of the game.
Earlier in the day, Canada defeated Russia in a semi-final game of the tournament with the score 4-2.
The final game of the championship will take place on Sunday in Cologne at 8:45 p.m. local times (18:45 GMT) between Canada and Sweden. Russia and Finland will play on Sunday in the match for the third place, which will start at 4:15 p.m. local time (14:15 GMT)
