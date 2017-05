COLOGNE (Germany) (Sputnik) — Canada on Thursday defeated Germany 2-1 in a quarter-final game at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and advanced to the semi-final to face old rival Russia.

Mark Scheifele and Jeff Skinner scored for Canada in the first and second periods. Germany responded with a goal by Yannic Seidenberg at the end of the third period.

Canada will play on Saturday against Russia that beat the Czech Republic 3-0 earlier on Thursday.